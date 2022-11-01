AG Ferguson Suing Albertsons Over Dividend

(Seattle, WA) -- Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit to block Albertsons from giving a four-billion dollar payout to shareholders before a proposed merger with Kroger. Ferguson says the so-called special dividend payment risks severely undercutting Albertsons ability to compete during the time when the sale would be reviewed. Albertsons would have to borrow one-and-a-half billion dollars to make the payment. Ferguson is asking the court for a temporary restraining order to stop the dividend which is planned for November 7th.