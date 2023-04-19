Washington State Near the Top of Nefarious List

You've seen the clips on the news time and time again. Stores being looted during riots, photos flashed on newscasts and social media that police are looking for suspects in a theft, or laws being passed in some states that make it easier to commit crimes such as theft.

Recently, the Anti money laundering experts from KyrosAML.com analyzed data from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and came up with the list of the top 10 states with the highest value of theft for year ending 2021.

This list only covers theft in relation to commerce, meaning the value of goods or property stole from a business or a commercial entity. It does not reflect gains through fraud, identity theft, or theft or personal goods or property...which makes the amounts even more staggering.

1. California

It shouldn't be a surprise that the most populous state is also at the top of this list. California outpaces the second most populous state, Texas, by 10 million people. The y outdistance their runner up in this category by close to $10 billion. "The Golden State's" theft value is just under $13.8 billion.

2. Pennsylvania

Maybe Pennsylvania should be a little less welcoming. "The Keystone State", even though it is a distant second, still finished second on this list. There have been issues in both major cities, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, over the last few years that helped contribute to slightly over $5.5 billion in reported theft.

3. Florida

Florida has steadily been growing in population over the last few years. They even picked up another Congressional seat in the U.S. House of Representatives as a result. "The Sunshine State" come in third on this list with a bit over $4.5 billion in reported theft.

4. New York

You would think "The Empire State" would be higher on this list based on New York City alone. While "The Big Apple" is the second largest city in the country, it's reputation (or perceived reputation) isn't bad enough to place the state as whole above forth on the list. Their over $4 billion in reported theft still isn't anything to sneeze at.

5. Texas

As I mentioned above, Texas is the second most populous state in the nation at just over 30 billion people. They close out the mid point of the top ten when it comes to reported theft. "The Lone Star State" continues to attract new residents from all corners of the country, picking up two Congressional seats from the 2020 Census. They sit with over $3.8 billion in reported theft.

6. Washington State

It is worth noting that all of the states in the top ten of this list are also in the top ten in U.S. population...except Washington State. "The Evergreen State" is 13th most populous state at around 8 million people. Some would say areas of the state have gone "soft" on crime, emboldening criminals. Whatever the cause, Washington State is 6th on the list with just over $2.7 billion in reported theft.

7. Ohio

It is smack dab in the middle of the rust belt and has seen it's share of ups and downs over the last four decades. "The Buckeye State" may be in yet another transition period as to how it is viewed by the rest of the country. Regardless of how they are viewed, they just squeaked into 7th on the list with over $2.1 billion in reported theft.

8. Illinois

You might be surprised to know Illinois is considered to be in the Midwest. Chicago definitely doesn't come across as Midwest. Even with "The Windy City's" issues, "The Prairie State" overall has a little over $2 billion in reported theft.

9. North Carolina

"The Tar Heel State" has over double the population of it's slightly more southern Carolina counterpart. North Carolina also has one of the more quizzical nicknames. What is a tar heel exactly? Wikipedia can explain it better than I can, but I can tell you that the home of UNC and Duke Universities and the famed "Tobacco Road Rivalry" has over $1.9 billion in reported theft

10. Michigan

Rounding out the top ten is one of the states in the Great Lakes region. Michigan boasts a number of positives...great fishing, The University of Michigan, a thriving port and maritime economy, and multiple nicknames ("The Great Lakes State", "The Wolverine State", and "The Mitten State to name a few). They unfortunately boast the last spot in the top ten with well over $1.8 billion in reported theft.