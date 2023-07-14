Washington State Student Loan Debt: Where Do We Rank in the US
Washington State homes, six public four-year colleges and universities and more than 300 independent colleges, universities and career school - Source
With schools comes student loans. How does Washington State match up to the other states across the US? Are we above average? Below average?
Short Answer: Middle of the road.
Long answer: Washington State holds an average of $35,223.26 per student. Which isn't too far off from the highest average, held in New Hampshire, $39,928 per student. The least average is held by Wyoming, $23,510.
The Average Student Loan Debt in the Nation is, $28,950 owed per borrower.
" On June 30, 2023, the Supreme Court ruled out President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $441 billion in federal student loan debt." - Forbes [2]
But! As Of July 14th, 2023
Biden administration announces $39 billion in student loan forgiveness - The Washington Post
This is groundbreaking! And I was a bit taken back with the news!
This means around 800,000 Borrowers will be helped according the the Department of Education!
“Eligible borrowers will be informed by the Department starting today that they qualify for forgiveness without further action on their part,” - The Education Department
Be on the lookout for mail coming from the Educational Department in regard to your debt!
Student loan payments will resume this October (source)
Has it been a while since you checked? Have you ever applied for a loan? Visit the FSA Site here.