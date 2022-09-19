Yakima Drivers See Another Drop in Gas Prices

Another week and another drop in gas prices for drivers in Yakima. Officials at GasBuddy say average gas prices in Yakima are down 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $4.35 per gallon. Prices in Yakima are 17.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 53.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. GasBuddy says the national average price of diesel has declined 7.0 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon. Looking for the cheapest gas in the Yakima Valley? You'll find that in Wapato selling for $3.80 per gallon.

The lowest prices in the state is 3.64 a gallon

The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.64 per gallon while the highest was $5.79 per gallon. The statewide average price of gas is $4.63 per gallon.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”

Gas prices are also down on the national side as well

On the national side, the price of gas is down 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week selling for an average of $3.64 per gallon. The national average price is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and it costs for 45.9 cents more than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Yakima and the national average going back ten years:

September 19, 2021: $3.81/g (U.S. Average: $3.18/g)

September 19, 2020: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.16/g)

September 19, 2019: $3.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

September 19, 2018: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

September 19, 2017: $3.03/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

September 19, 2016: $2.68/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

September 19, 2015: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

September 19, 2014: $3.74/g (U.S. Average: $3.35/g)

September 19, 2013: $3.70/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)

September 19, 2012: $4.01/g (U.S. Average: $3.85/g)

