Did Washington State Make the Solar Eclipse “Nope” List?

Will You Be Able To See The Solar Eclipse In Washington State In April 2024?

Who recalls the solar eclipse of 2017? We actually could see it from Tri-Cities Washington, my wife still has her hat that she proudly wears. We even make T-shirts that said "Total Eclipse of the Port"

From Texas To Maine, April's Solar Eclipse Will Darken Over 42 Million Observers

On April 8, 2024, another total solar eclipse event will captivate again across North America. This phenomenon occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on our planet and briefly turning day into night.

If you're planning to witness this awe-inspiring event, you may be wondering if Washington State is one of the best places to see the solar eclipse.

One of the best memes rolling through social media is the "Nope" map courtesy of the greatamericaneclipse.com website. It's a hilarious look that for most of us, we won't be able to experience the true effect of this year's solar eclipse

Washington State isn't in the path of totality. The path of totality refers to the narrow strip where viewers can witness a total solar eclipse, seeing the moon completely block out the sun for a brief period.

I've enclosed a map below from NASA showing the path of the solar eclipse totality. If you've got relatives stretching from Texas to Maine, they'll have the best view.

Even though Washington State won't be in the path of totality for the April 8th eclipse, that doesn't mean you should discount it as a potential viewing location altogether.

It looks like we might have a 10% to 30% chance of seeing part of the solar eclipse, just make sure you are wearing your safety glasses if you looking straight at the eclipse. You can read more details on the upcoming eclipse here.

