Washington State Among the Worst in the US for These

Infrastructure around our Nation has been a hot topic for some time now. In November of 2021 Congress passed the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act with the intent of addressing crumbling infrastructure (among other items) from coast to coast.

The US Government first started funding roadway in 1916, they began looking at a national road system in 1921, and the highway numbering system that we know today was created in 1926. It wasn't until the Presidency of Dwight D Eisenhower that the National Highway System we have today took form. Since that time, States have maintained Federal and State infrastructure with some assistance from the federal government. The following States have done the least effective job of caring for their roads and bridges.

7. New Jersey

The Garden State is the seventh worst on this list based on urban congestion (the worst), the condition of pavement in those urban areas (5th worst), their capital bridge and disbursement ranking (6th worst), and structurally deficient bridges ranking (20th worst). The home of "The Boss" and Bon Jovi did get high marks for a lower amount of urban and rural fatalities...placing in the top 15 for each.

6. Oklahoma

Once part of the historic Route 66, Oklahoma has seen better days with it's infrastructure. The Sooner State finishes in the top 20 worst states in all seven data categories used to compile this list. Their urban congestion, bridge deficiency ranking, and capital and bridge disbursement ranking all come in 10th worst. They are also 16th and 18th worst respectively for urban and rural fatalities.

5. Washington State

The Evergreen State is a mixed bag on this list. You would think a state that has the 4th and 6th lowest rural and urban fatalities ranking as well as the 15h best ranking for structurally deficient bridges would be higher up on the list. Where Washington State craters is the are the worst in the nation in capital and bridge disbursements, 6th worst for rural interstate paving, and 16th worst for urban congestion.

4. California

This may not surprise many as California is the most populated state in the nation and that takes a huge toll on infrastructure. The Golden State is 4th and 5th worst when it comes to urban and rural pavement conditions, 7th worst in urban congestion, and 12th worst in rural fatalities. They fall in the middle of the pack when it comes to urban fatalities at 23rd best.

3. Hawaii

The only high marks the Aloha State gets are in capital and bridge disbursement ranking which is 25th. Hawaii is the worst in urban pavement condition and the second worst in rural fatalities. they are 12th worst in Urban fatalities and 18th worst in structurally deficient bridges.

2. New York

The Empire State can hold it's head high when it comes to urban and rural fatality numbers (19tha nd 7th best), but that is where it ends. They are 4th worst in capital and bridge disbursements, 2nd worst in urban congestion and 3rd worst in urban pavement condition.

1. Alaska

"The Last Frontier" is an appropriate nickname for Alaska as it has the worst highways in the U.S. The are the second worst in capital and bridge disbursements, third worst in rural pavement condition, and 7th and 10th worst regarding rural and urban fatalities.

If you would like to find out where other states in the Northwest came in, you can see the full list (and methodology used) by Stacker by clicking here.