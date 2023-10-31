Washington Guard Members Headed to the Middle East

A ninth-month tour to the Middle East is ahead for members of a Washington National Guard military police unit.

The 506th Military Police Detachment based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, south of Tacoma, will fly to Jordan to train Jordanian soldiers on combat and border security skills.

“The 506th is comprised of well-trained professionals who will accomplish their mission and proudly represent our state and nation,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the state’s adjutant general and commander of the Washington National Guard. “We will miss them while they’re gone but are comforted knowing they’re effectively performing this important work.”

The 506th Military Police Detachment formed in September 2005 and consists of approximately 45 military police personnel and support staff. They've been deployed four times in the last 15 years. The unit deployed in 2007-2008 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and 2012-2013 and again in 2018-2019 to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

This most recent deployment is planned for the Joint Training Center which was built in 2003 as a hub for U.S. and Jordanian soldiers to pursue training opportunities together as part of the Jordan Operational Engagement Program.

Get our free mobile app