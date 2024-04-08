Not to be Missed in May: Washington Popular Balloon Festival

Washington's most impressive balloon festival is coming this May!

Everyone is invited to attend the 48th edition Walla Walla Balloon Stampede running Thursday, May 9th through Sunday, May 12th at Howard Tietan Park. All flight operations are weather permitting. If you've never been in a hot air balloon, I recommend it. It's a breathtaking opportunity to view Walla Walla and its surrounding area.

The event is FREE and family-friendly.

Make plans to bring all the kids out on Thursday! The Walla Walla Balloon Stampede starts with Kid's Day. It's a tethering event, where the balloons will be inflated on the field. Kids can learn all about hot air balloons and experience going up in balloons while staying within the safety of the park. Kids can go up, taking a FREE, tethered ride. The day starts bright and early at 5:45 am.

Fly Days are Friday through Sunday.

Friday is the first "all fly" morning of the event. Folks can experience Walla Walla's beauty from a hot air balloon basket. Weather permitting, balloons will launch beginning at 5:30 am from Howard Tieton Park. Friday is V.I.P. Day presented by Columbia REA.

• The Friday Nite Glow Spectacular starts at 8:15 pm - Presented by Columbia REA.

• Saturday is Competition Day, presented by Amerigas Propane. All pilots are expected to participate.

• Sunday is Founder's Day - "Quiet Launch"...The quiet launch is the final launch with NO music, and no announcements. Read more about the event here.

