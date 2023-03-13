Walla Walla Names New Deputy City Manager

(Walla Walla, WA) -- The City of Walla Walla says they have hired a new Deputy City Manager. Robert "Bob" Francis will begin in the position April 3. He has worked as the City Manager of Belle Isle, Florida since 2017. Before that, he was the Executive Director of the Mid-Columbia Council of Governments in The Dalles, Ore and has managed Hood River, Oregon., the Borough of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania., and the city of Grant, Nebraska.

Francis’ job with Walla Walla will include overseeing the five divisions of the Support Services Department; the citywide risk-management program; the Homeless Sleep Center; and the indigent defense contract. He will also be utilized as the city treasurer and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Title VI coordinator, and as acting city manager as directed by the city manager.

“I am honored to be selected for this position and to become part of an outstanding group of professionals on the Walla Walla team,” Francis said. “My wife, Holli, and I are very excited to be coming to Walla Walla and we look forward to being very involved in the community.”