A Fire in Walla Walla Leaves a Family Out in the Cold

The Fire in Walla Walla Started on Friday

Last Friday (January 19, 2024), Walla Walla Firefighters were called out to a mobile home fire along Trio Lane just before 1 PM.

Fire crews say they could not see any flames from the outside, but they found a fire in a bedroom after entering. Firefighters then worked to put out the flames inside the room.

Photo WWFD Facebook/Canva Photo WWFD Facebook/Canva loading...

Cause of the Fire Along Trio Lane in Walla Walla

The Walla Walla Fire Department says no other structures were threatened, and firefighters had the flames under control not long after. According to Fire investigators, the fire was caused by an exposed flame that came into contact with combustible materials.

Photo: WWFD Facebook Photo: WWFD Facebook loading...

The Impact of the Fire in Walla Walla

There were no injuries reported to firefighters or civilians. The fire leaves the residents of the home looking for new housing. The City of Walla Walla says that the Red Cross has been contacted to help the fire victims. Officials estimate the damage to the property and contents is estimated at $50,000.

Photo: WWFD Photo: WWFD loading...

Related News From the Walla Walla Area

A Fatal Crash on US Highway 12 Near Walla Walla

The morning snowfall on Wednesday is responsible for a fatal crash near Walla Walla.

Washington State Patrol Troopers say that the crash happened around five this morning, around four miles east of Walla Walla along US Highway 12, and it involved two cars.

Cause of the Fatal Crash along US 12

Washington State Patrol investigators say that slick road conditions due to the snow, ice, and speed were factors in the crash. US Highway 12 was closed in both directions until around 8 am.

Read more on this story at 610kona.com