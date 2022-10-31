WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges.

The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal of ending civil patient placements at the state’s two large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller community-based facilities.

Behavioral health facility grants were available in four funding categories: 90/180 day civil commitments; enhanced services facilities; peer respites, and intensive behavioral health facilities. The eight awards build on $51 million invested earlier this year from funding provided by the legislature for the 2021-23 biennium.

Benton County – $2.7 million to Aristo Healthcare Services for the Tri City Nueva Esperanza project in Kennewick.

Pierce County $2.2 million to Reliance for the Puyallup Enhanced Services Facility project in Puyallup $2.5 million to Emerald City Enhanced Services for the Emerald City Intensive Behavioral Health project in Gig Harbor $2.5 million to Reliance for the 3701 Professional Center project in Tacoma.

Skagit County – $2.5 million to Unity Evaluation and Treatment for the Unity Intensive Behavioral Health project in Mount Vernon.

The grants were awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce and our partners at the Departments of Health, Social and Health Services, and the state Health Care Authority.