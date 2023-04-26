Video, Bodycam Footage Released From March Pasco Officer Shooting

Officer hit by gunfire (Pasco PD bodycam footage-Axon) Officer hit by gunfire (Pasco PD bodycam footage-Axon) loading...

Pasco Police and other law enforcement agencies have released a video update about the shooting of a Pasco Police officer in the early morning hours of March 24, 2023.

The video includes bodycam footage of when Officer Hanks was shot

Around 6 AM Officer Phil Hanks was searching for a white BMW that was said to be driving recklessly in the area of Circle K on Court Street. When Officer Hanks located the car in the parking lot, he turned on his lights and began to approach the car.

The driver, 38-year-old David Ramos Galvez, then fired a barrage of shots from a handgun through the driver's side door toward Hanks, hitting him. Galvez then sped away. After an immediate call to all other agencies, the suspect was located by two Benton County Deputies who were able to corner the car near Argent and Road 64. When approaching the car, the deputies saw Galvez raise his gun toward them, and they opened fire with multiple shots through the windshield at the driver.

When they opened the door Galvez had one gun in his hand, and another handgun on his lap. He was given emergency medical treatment at a nearby hospital. He's facing 2 counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree for the Pasco Officer shooting and allegedly pointing his gun at the deputies, as well as Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Attempting to Elude a Police Vehicle.

Officer Hanks was rushed to Kacdlec Medical Center and was treated, and released later the same day. He is recovering from the injuries sustained in the shooting.

The video, which we have 'cued' up to the 1:20 mark, shows first the officer's dash cam footage, then his body cam footage, which includes him being hit. You can see in the first video that the suspect opens the door slightly to fire at the officer.

The bodycam footage is shocking, and perhaps not suitable for some people. The investigation continues, being conducted by the Special Investigations Unit, or SIU.