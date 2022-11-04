Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen

Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen

Richland hit-and-run vehicle (RPD)

 

RIchland hit-and-run suspect vehicle (RPD)
Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th.

  Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray

October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading west while crossing George Washington Way at McMurray Street.

A silver-gray Nissan SUV was heading west on McMurray, and as it turned south onto GW Way, the driver struck the rear tire of the teen's bike, knocking them to the ground.

Fortunately, the teen was not hurt in the collision.

The Nissan did not stop and kept heading south on GW Way.  A number of traffic camera images have been released by Richland Police, anyone who may have information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.

