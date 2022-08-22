Cyclist Leaves Huge Dent in Car in Pasco Crash

Bike vs. Car Crash Pasco (PPD) Bike vs. Car Crash Pasco (PPD) loading...

A bike vs. car crash in Pasco Saturday reinforces the need for both riders and drivers to constantly be on the lookout.

Cyclist taken to hospital after crash

We don't have an update on the condition of the rider, but do know they were taken to an area hospital by Pasco Fire units.

Saturday, shortly before noon, the rider on this bike collided with this vehicle at the intersection of Road 60 and Wrigley Drive. It appears the bike hit the vehicle in the driver's door.

We don't know which direction either of them was traveling, but Pasco PD reminds both riders and drivers to keep looking constantly, especially when pulling out into traffic.

Pasco PD says the incident is under investigation.