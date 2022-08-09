Firefighters Winning The Battle Against Two Big Fires

Will the weather impact two big fires burning in our region? It's possible say firefighters that we could see lightning that could fuel new fire starts in Central Washington. But for now firefighters are making progress in containing the fires.

The Cow Canyon Fire is now 40% contained up from 30% Monday

The Cow Canyon Fire burning north of Naches is now at 5,832 acres at 40% containment as fire lines are built and mop up operations continue. Fire officials say they'll continue "to secure and reinforce fire lines and mop-up. All areas will identify suppression repair needs to mitigate further impacts to natural and cultural resources."

But they're concerned about the weather. "Chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance of light precipitation on the fire. Gusty outflow winds will be the biggest concern with the thunderstorms."

Two primary residences, one cabin, and eleven out buildings were confirmed destroyed on August 3rd.

Evacuation levels were lowered over the weekend for the fire

Evacuation notices were lowered on Sunday to Level 1 the lowest level which mean residents need to be aware of the danger and are prepared to evacuate. The cause of the Cow Canyon Fire which started in the BBQ Flats area remains under investigation.

Firefighters have nearly fully contained the Vantage Highway Fire

Meanwhile firefighters are winning the battle against the Vantage Highway Fire. The blaze, which started last Monday west of Vantage is now at 90% contained at 30,659 acres. The Vantage Highway remains open. The Quilomene and Whiskey Dick wildlife area units within the L.T. Murray Wildlife Area are temporarily closed to protect public safety during the Vantage Highway Fire.

The Vantage Highway Fire is located about 5 miles west of Vantage, Washington.

The cause of both fires remain under investigation.

