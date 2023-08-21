Selah, Washington Firefighters Are Looking For New Recruits!
The whole Yakima Valley is filled with smoke, heck, the whole state, and pacific northwest! There's a lot of fires going on, and it's taking a lot of good people to combat the blazes to help save land, property, and people's lives... and they could use some more good people to help in the fight!
On Sunday, August 20th, the Selah Fire Department posted on their social media page, seeking people interested in becoming firefighters. Whether you're interested in a volunteer situation or possibly the start of a new life long career, they welcome you to come talk to them!
The flier (shown below) mentions how they are looking of people who are residents of the Yakima Country and are able and "willing to work hard in harsh conditions for long hours."
Have you ever worked with firefighters before? It does not matter, no experience is necessary, and they will provide training. They are looking for people for volunteers or paid on-call positions, with flexible hours and shifts!
If this is an opportunity and challenge that you feel you can do, you can get an application at Fire Department (SelahWa.gov) or in person at the Selah Fire Department, Station 26 located at 206 West Fremont Ave. in Selah, WA.
If you're not in the area, but feel the call to help, reach out to your local Fire Department. With blazes all over the Pacific Northwest, every bit of help is incredibly welcomed! Whether that's in a volunteer position, or even a donation of socks, water, snacks, etc.
