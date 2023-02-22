Everyone loves a great burger and it's that time of year again. It's Burger Week in Union Gap this week, February 19-25.

Wikipedia says the hamburger was first mentioned in the 1758 edition of the book The Art of Cookery Made Plain and Easy by Hannah Glasse. As versions of the meal have been served for over a century, its origin remains ambiguous. But Union Gap Marketing Director Eric Patrick says there's plenty of places to visit this week to find the real thing.

Jean’s Cottage Inn

Enjoy $2.00 off the famous 1/2 pound Pepperjack Bacon Burger and fries! Serving Union Gap

and the Yakima Valley for over 75 years!

Old Town Pump - Brunch Burger!

Their BEST BURGER. All beef patty, fried egg, ham, cheddar, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato and pickle.

Only $15.25

Old Town Station

Have you had an Old Town Station burger lately? One of Union Gap’s favorite diners, enjoy their specialties like a Bacon Cheeseburger, Guacamole Burger, Mushroom Burger or our Favorite, the Blue Cheese Burger!

UNION GAP TAVERNS AND SIT DOWN RESTAURANTS SERVE GOOD BURGERS

Sea Galley

The last remaining Sea Galley in the U.S. Try their flame broiled burgers! Featuring ‘The Titanic!’ Sink your teeth into this one ... a juicy patty with ham, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese and bacon, topped with sauteed mushrooms plus the Chipotle Black Bean Veggie Burger’ - one of their top sellers.

Major’s Restaurant

20% off a Home Run Burger or Triple Play Burger! The Home Run Burger comes stacked with ham, bacon and cheese! The Triple Play Burger is topped with onion rings, ham, and

Tillamook Cheese.

James Gang Tavern

All Out Burger! Stacked high on an all beef patty! Bacon, ham, Colby Jack cheese and an egg. Comes with fries or we suggest their top notch tater tots! Only $12.00

HAVE YOU TRIED A HALF POUND BURGER AT PEPP'RMINT STICK?

Pepp’rmint Stick Drive In

Dave’s Big DLX Meal for $10.99!

A 1/2 lb patty and one of their most popular burgers that comes with their own special sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato, cheese & onion. A Union Gap and Yakima Valley favorite for

75+ years!

Denny’s (Union Gap)

Enjoy the Quarter Pound Cheeseburger. 100% beef patty topped with American Cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles on a split top Brioche bun, with wavy cut fries. $8.99

Don’t forget. Kids eat free every day from 4pm-9pm. Open 24/7

Applebees

Try the all new Neighborhood Double Burger! Two juicy, all beef patties seared and stacked with American cheese and

smothered with buttery galric sauces. Served with shredded lettuce and pickles on a Brioche bun.

Famous Dave's

Enjoy a delicious double stack cheese burger for only $5! (*Valid for Dine-in or ToGo (excluding online orders). Not valid in the bar or patio. May not be combined with any other offer, discount or daily special. Excludes taxes, gratuity and packaging fees if applicable.)

IF YOU VISIT UNION GAP FOR BURGER WEEK YOU COULD BE A WINNER

ENTER TO WIN PRIZES!

Pick up an entry card at any participating restaurant. Visit two or more of the restaurants during burger week and you’re entered to win a great selection of prizes including a $20 Old Town Pump Saloon Gift Card. A $25 James Gang Tavern Gift Card & Beanie. Two $20.00 Jean’s Cottage Inn Gift Cards. A $50.00 Major’s Gift Card & Sweatshirt.

To Enter: Tag us on Facebook (uniongaptourism), Twitter

(uniongapWA) or Instagram (uniongapWA)

email the punch card to uniongaptourism@gmail.com

Plus if you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE any of our Burger Week Posts on our Social Media, you will be entered to win!

Got a news tip? Email us here.

TRENDING STORIES:

5 Fun Things To Do in The Coolest Small Town in WA: Friday Harbor Friday Harbor is reportedly the best small town in Washington . Whether you agree with this or not, here are some fun things to do on this San Juan island.

LOOK: Best Beers From Every State To find the best beer in each state and Washington D.C., Stacker analyzed January 2020 data from BeerAdvocate , a website that gathers user scores for beer in real-time. BeerAdvocate makes its determinations by compiling consumer ratings for all 50 states and Washington D.C. and applying a weighted rank to each. The weighted rank pulls the beer toward the list's average based on the number of ratings it has and aims to allow lesser-known beers to increase in rank. Only beers with at least 10 rankings to be considered; we took it a step further to only include beers with at least 100 user rankings in our gallery. Keep reading to find out what the best beer is in each of the 50 states and Washington D.C.

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.