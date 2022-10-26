Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick

Area of shooting on West 4th Ave (Google street view) Area of shooting on West 4th Ave (Google street view) loading...

Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired.

KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School

Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th. Ave. which is next to Highlands Middle School.

At almost the same time, Dispatch received a number of calls from area residents also reporting hearing the shots.

Upon arrival, KPD said they found evidence at the scene, and there was apparently damage to at least one home. However, they did not elaborate as to what was found or the exact damage to the residence.

KPD says a victim has not yet been located, apparently referring to the person, or persons whose house was hit.

Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333. All leads can be confidential.