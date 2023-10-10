TRIFI INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL SHOWINGS AND TICKET INFO

This weekend, find your seat and grab your popcorn to take in the Tri-Cities International Film Festival (TRIFI.)

The 15th annual TRIFI will feature films across several genres, including documentaries, horror, and more. One of the most anticipated films at the fest is: "Richland," a documentary about the city's nuclear project history during the Manhattan Project. You can find a full schedule of the films at TRIFI on the festival's website.

The 15th annual TRIFI will run from this Friday-Saturday at Richland's Uptown Theater. Cinephiles wanting to attend TRIFI can buy their tickets here.