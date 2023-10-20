What MCC High School Game are you Watching in Week 8?

Week 8 MCC Preview

It's week eight of the Mid-Columbia Conference (MCC) High School football season, and some great matchups are ahead. NewsRadio 610 KONA is here to preview all the action. Remember, you can listen to the NewsRadio 610 KONA's game of the week every Friday night in the fall, starting at 6:45 PM. Tune in on the on the radio (610 AM) on our mobile app or our website.

Friday

NewsRadio 610 KONA's Game of the Week

Kamiakin @ Richland

7 PM, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland, WA

The second-place Kamiakin Braves head into Fran Rish Stadium to take on the fourth-place Richland Bombers. The game will feature the MCC's top-ranked offenses, as Richland has put up 2951 total yards on offense this season, and Kamiakin has racked up 2682 total offensive yards as the second-place offense.

The NewsRadio 610 KONA pre-game show starts at 6:45 from Richland.

Photos: Lit Media Productions Photos: Lit Media Productions loading...

Kamiakin Braves (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) Kamiakin Braves (Lit Media Productions//Tommy Wolf) loading...

Kennewick Vs. Southridge

7, PM Lampson Stadium, Kennewick,WA

Kennewick will be looking for another solid offensive performance anchored by Alex Roberts, who leads MCC runningbacks with nine touchdowns and 681 total yards on the ground. Kennewick also has the top-ranked defense, limiting teams to 202 yards a game. The Southridge offense, led by their Quarterback Austin Guier and Receiver Koven Burke, will have to put together a big game.

Hanford @ Walla Walla

7, PM Borleskee Stadium, Walla Walla, WA

The Hanford Falcons will roll into Walla Walla looking for their second win of the season while Walla Walla is still winless. Hanford Quarterback Eli Perkes looks to lead the Falcons against a Walla Walla defense that has allowed 295 points this season.

Hermiston @ Pasco

7, PM Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco, WA

It's the "Bulldog Bowl." The 3-3 Hermiston Bulldogs look to go over .500 for the season, but they must get past the Pasco Bulldogs led by Quarterback Junior Olvera, who has thrown for 891 yards this year. Pasco is also searching for win number three.

Saturday

Mount Si (Snoqualmie, WA) @ Chiawana

2 PM, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco, WA

The first-place Chiawana Riverhawks will host the Mt. Si Wildcats in a Saturday non-conference matinee. The 5-2 Wildcats hail from Snoqualmie, Washington, and play in the 4A KingCo Conference. The Riverhawks have not lost since week one.