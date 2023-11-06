Days and Times for this Weekend’s 3A/4A High School Playoff Football Games
The days and times have been announced for this Weekend's 3A/4A High School State Playoff Football Games.
Local 4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
Friday, November 10, 2023
#6 Kamiakin vs. #11 Emerald Ridge
6 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Washington
#9 Chiawana vs. #8 Gonzaga Prep
At Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Washington
Location and Time: TBA
Saturday, November 11, 2023
#16 Richland vs. #1 Graham-Kapowsin
1 PM, Art Crate Field, Graham, Washington
Full 4A WIAA High School Football Bracket
You can see the full 4A High School Football Bracket on our website.
Local 3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups
#5 Kennewick vs. #12 Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)
1 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Washington
Full 3A WIAA High School Football Bracket
You can see the full 3A High School Football Bracket on our website.
NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week:
The NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week will feature the game between Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Listen on the radio, 610 AM, on our free mobile app or at 610kona.com
Additional 3A and 4A WIAA High School Football Matchups from Around the State.
4A Playoff Matchups
#13 Sumner at #4 Eastlake
#12 Skyline at #5 Skyview
#14 Mount Si at #3 Camas
#10 Kennedy Catholic at #7 Curtis
#15 Woodinville at #2 Lake Stevens
3A Playoff Matchups
#16 Marysville-Pilchuck at #1 Yelm
#9 Mount Tahoma at #8 Ferndale
#13 Lincoln of Tacoma at #4 Eastside Catholic
#11 Monroe at #6 Bellevue
#14 Ridgeline at #3 Arlington
#10 Garfield at #7 Mount Spokane
#15 Auburn Riverside at #2 O’Dea
Next Round: We will post the next round as soon as the bracket is updated this next weekend.