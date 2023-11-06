Days and Times for this Weekend’s 3A/4A High School Playoff Football Games

The days and times have been announced for this Weekend's 3A/4A High School State Playoff Football Games.

Local 4A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups

Friday, November 10, 2023

#6 Kamiakin vs. #11 Emerald Ridge

6 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Washington

#9 Chiawana vs. #8 Gonzaga Prep

At Gonzaga Prep, Spokane, Washington

Location and Time: TBA

Saturday, November 11, 2023

#16 Richland vs. #1 Graham-Kapowsin

1 PM, Art Crate Field, Graham, Washington

Full 4A WIAA High School Football Bracket

Local 3A Tri-Cities High School Playoff Matchups

#5 Kennewick vs. #12 Mountain View (Vancouver, WA)

1 PM, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick, Washington

Full 3A WIAA High School Football Bracket

NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week:

The NewsRadio 610 KONA Game of the Week will feature the game between Kamiakin and Emerald Ridge from Lampson Stadium in Kennewick. Listen on the radio, 610 AM, on our free mobile app or at 610kona.com

Additional 3A and 4A WIAA High School Football Matchups from Around the State.

4A Playoff Matchups

#13 Sumner at #4 Eastlake

#12 Skyline at #5 Skyview

#14 Mount Si at #3 Camas

#10 Kennedy Catholic at #7 Curtis

#15 Woodinville at #2 Lake Stevens

3A Playoff Matchups

#16 Marysville-Pilchuck at #1 Yelm

#9 Mount Tahoma at #8 Ferndale

#13 Lincoln of Tacoma at #4 Eastside Catholic

#11 Monroe at #6 Bellevue

#14 Ridgeline at #3 Arlington

#10 Garfield at #7 Mount Spokane

#15 Auburn Riverside at #2 O’Dea

Next Round: We will post the next round as soon as the bracket is updated this next weekend.