Would You Pay $3000 for a 1-Bedroom Apartment in Tri-Cities?

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash

Oh, boy. I am so glad I bought my house when I did. The housing market has been insane for buyers since 2020 but what about tenants looking to move into 1-bedroom apartments? That should be reasonably priced, right? Wrong!

Photo by Christian Lambert on Unsplash
Last year, I took a deep dive and searched through listings to see how much a one-bedroom apartment costs in the Tri-Cities. You would hope that prices have dropped in a year, but have they?

Photo by Patrick Perkins on Unsplash
You could be spending as much as $2900 a month for a one-bedroom apartment in Richland.

The high-end of the one-bedroom price range in Richland is pretty steep. What makes it worse is a lot of apartment complexes are full, leaving some one-bedroom apartments empty with a $1,600 price tag. Some floorplans would push the rent higher to nearly $3,000 a month. There are cheaper options that exist for under $800 but they're hard to find.

How about $700 to $2800 for a one-bedroom apartment in Kennewick?

There are cheaper options that exist for under $800 but they're hard to find, otherwise, in Kennewick, you're going to be paying around $1,000 on the lower end.

How expensive are one-bedroom apartments in Pasco?

One-bedroom apartments in Pasco can be pretty spendy. They can go as high as $2,000 a month and I haven't seen anything under $1,000.

