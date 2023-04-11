Tri-Cities Police Departments Launch New De-Escalation Program

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Arc of the Tri-Cities has joined with several police departments in the area in a program called Project Guardian. This program, which has been used successfully in Yakima allows families with developmentally disabled persons to register with their local law enforcement agency. The goal is to de-escalate situations involving the police and developmentally disabled adults and juveniles by equipping officers with information about the subjects they're trying to help. The registration process includes a photo, home address, emergency contact information, and any additional information that will equip law enforcement officers with useful information.

In past encounters, officers who were performing welfare checks on non-communicative subjects did not have a lot of information to go on. Project Guardian will allow officers to search for registered clients, thus increasing safe contact for officers and clients alike.

The Arc of the Tri-Cities is sponsoring the program by buying Project Guardian stickers for clients’ homes and vehicles, alerting officers that their records database might have additional helpful information.

More information below:

Kennewick: Kennewick Project Guardian

Pasco: Pasco Project Guardian

Richland: Richland Project Guardian

