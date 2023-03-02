Yakima Police Giving Support To Those With Special Needs

Yakima Police Officers are involved in a unique program to help them relate to people with special needs. It's called Project Guardian and if you have a person with special needs in your home you'll want to be part of the program.

POLICE WANT TO HELP IN EVERY WAY INCLUDING HOW THEY RESPOND

Yakima Police officials say Officers often don’t know whether or not individuals they encounter have special needs because there aren’t any physical signs.

Flashing lights on an emergency vehicle, for example, might cause a person with special needs to become frightened and act out. What may seem like a simple interaction with police could be a very traumatic situation for a person with special needs and confusing to officers.

ONCE YOU REGISTER POLICE WILL HELP IN A VARIETY OF WAYS

When someone enrolls in the program, officers obtain their basic information, a current photograph, family emergency contact information, and other information that might help officers when encountering the individual. Once registered, the department mails a sticker and static cling to display in your home and vehicle window to alert officers of a potential person with special needs.

You can find information at the department website https://yakimapolice.org/project-guardian/

Officers also spend time with kids with special needs and even held a drive by for a birthday party for a boy in Yakima this week.

Contact the Yakima Police Department at 575-6200 for more information or check the website.

