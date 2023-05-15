Time to find a great weekend of music in Eastern Washington

There are several dates that I set aside for myself to get away and listen to a great weekend of live music. The place is located near Electric City on Banks Lake just above Grand Coulee Dam.

The Sunbanks Blues & Roots Festival May 18-21, 2023 (yes it’s just around the corner)

The lineup is comprised of local, regional and national acts in a variety of styles including Blues, R and B, Roots Rock, zydeco, and singer songwriter.

Sunbanks Lake Resort

According to http://www.sunbanksfestival.com/

“Founded in 1995, Festival-goers can enjoy a variety of accommodations; tent camping, RV sites with full hook-ups, rustic cabins, as well as 1, 2, and 5 bedroom villas with all the amenities of home. The resort also features a boat launch and moorage, miniature golf course, and beach access behind the stage with views that rival music festivals far and wide. This year we will host four music festivals - two blues/roots festivals, a country/Americana Festival, and a rock festival.

The Sunbanks Festival is 21 and over, and pets are not permitted.”

I actually work at this event as a recording engineer. It’s a great gig, I sit in the shade, meet cool people and occasionally turn a knob or two.

This year's lineup looks like this...

Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings

The Blood Brothers feat. Mike Zito/Albert Castiglia

The Daniel Castro Band

Tyron Benoit

Sister Mercy

Billy Stoops & the Dirt Angels

Ben Rice & the Hustle

Stephanie Anne Johnson

Jesse James & the MOB

Nick Vigarino Duo

Kim & Brian Band

Janie Cribbs & the T.Rust Band

United by Music North America

Kevin Selfe & the Tornados

Octopus Ballet

Dustin Lafferty

I love the Sunbanks weekends. there is always at least one act that I have never heard that blows me away. take a weekend for live music and come to Sunbanks.