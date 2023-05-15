It's been a while since Yakima has seen pro wrestling live at the Yakima Valley Sundome.

Fortunately, thanks to Seattle-based pro wrestling federation, DEFY, they're bringing top talent from around the world straight to Yakima for an action-packed evening.

AEW's El Hijo del Vikingo, multi-champion holder Ultimo Dragon, the legendary Juventud Guerrera and more will be in Yakima for Primolucha, DEFY's initiative that brings the biggest stars from Mexico and around the world.

The show is happening Friday, October 13. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19th though patreons of DEFY can grab their tickets a day early. DefyWrestling.com has more info.

VIP tickets that include meet & greet will also be available.

This is an all-ages show.

Defy Defy loading...

Hopefully this will be the first of many times Defy will have live pro wrestling at the Yakima Valley Sundome. It's going to be amazing.

