5 Annoying Driving Habits That Make Washington Drivers Raging Mad

It doesn’t matter which state you live in, there’s always complaining to do about people’s driving. The things that irk me when I’m driving is getting stuck behind slow tractor trailers on Highway 97. Or getting stuck in never-ending traffic on I-5 in Seattle due to tailgating and bottlenecks. Or finding out the passes are closed on Manastash Ridge because somebody thought they could skip putting chains on their non-All-Wheel-Drive cars and trucks. The little things like that annoy the crap out of me and I know I’m not alone in needing to vent about people’s annoying driving habits.

What are the driving habits in Washington that make you raging mad? Are any of these 5 bad driving habits among them?

1.

Tailgating People listening to Britney Spears turned up to their highest volume.

This is only annoying if the song is “Crazy”. I can’t stand that song. All the other ones are okay, though.

2.

Speeding People staring at me at the stop light:

Crying in the Car Sinitta Leunen on Unsplash loading...

What the F#%@ is your problem, man? I am chilling in my car crying my eyes out for whatever reason. Why are you staring at me? Ew.

3.

Reckless Driving Trying to get me to drive faster than the speed limit when I’m driving in the SLOW lane on the freeway.

Speeding and Driving too fast Randy Tarampi on Unsplash loading...

I know you’re only doing this to get around the slow person in the MIDDLE lane. That’s so dangerous, get a life.

4.

Distracted Driving People who have the bass in their car and the volume jacked all the way up and they are sitting right behind ME at the red light.

Distracted Driving Luke Ellis Craven on Unsplash loading...

It’s bad enough I have to listen to your horrible taste in rap music, but to feel MY car vibrating alongside yours, how rude. You have no home training and it shows.

5.

Aggressive Driving Driving faster than 20 mph in the School Zone and no cops are around to give you a much deserved double whammy speeding ticket.

Driving in a school zone with school bus Jonas Leupe on Unsplash loading...

The only way this isn’t annoying is in the following scenario: You just dropped your kid off at school, get back on the road, and COMPLETELY forgot that you are still supposed to be in a school zone. Hey, it happens sometimes! I’ll cut you some slack on that one.

Thank you for coming to my TED Talk.

