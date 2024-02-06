35 Top ‘Washington’ Entries on Urban Dictionary
As I was hanging out with my friends, we went on a deep dive into websites we used to visit all the time. Sites that still exist but are nowhere near the popularity that they once were (at least in our circle). Looking at you, MySpace and America Online!
Other sites like Sci-Mate, Addicted to Noise, and MemePool were great time wasters but didn’t last. Those sites are gone, with only a trace left on Wikipedia or in the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine.
One site was brought up that we enjoyed in our Senior year of high school. I even used it as a citation in some of our homework assignments. (I don’t remember if the teachers thought it was as funny as we did.) That site was The Urban Dictionary.
What Is The Urban Dictionary?
The official word on The Urban Dictionary from the Library of Congress is:
“A crowdsourced online dictionary of slang words and phrases that was founded in 1999 as a parody of Dictionary.com and Vocabulary.com by then-college freshman Aaron Peckham.”
If you look up the definition of “Urban Dictionary” on Urban Dictionary, you’ll get 34 pages worth of results. This one pretty much sums up the website!
I decided to search “Washington,” and my jaw dropped. 76 pages worth of definitions about Washington. MANY were well beyond the “NSFW” label and were just being crude for crude’s sake. Check out these 33 Top Urban Dictionary searches for Washington.
35 Top 'Washington' Entries on Urban Dictionary
Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!
