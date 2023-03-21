10 Signs That Make It OBVIOUS That You’re From Oregon
Want to know some obvious signs that you are from Oregon? It's all in jest, so don't get your beanie in a bunch. Take our list with a grain of salt (and a slice of some delicious Marionberry pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream).
*Warning: This could also be said of people living in some parts of Washington state!
10 Easiest Ways We Can Tell You Are From Definitely from Oregon
1 . You humblebrag about your box of Voodoo Donuts
VOODOO DOUGHNUTS
2 . You quack loudly or make annoying beaver movements with your teeth whenever anybody says something about the Washington State Cougars or the U-Dub Huskies
beaver movements
3 . You roll your eyes if anyone mentions Starbucks instead of Dutch Bros. coffee.
Dutch Bros. coffee
4 . You have at least 12 ear gauges.
ear piercings
5 . You drive a Subaru or have gifted a used Subaru to one (or all) of your children.
Subaru
6 . You say or think the following statement: “Umbrellas are for tourists.”
Umbrellas are for tourists
7 . You like your biscuits with pines in them.
pinestreetbiscuits
8 . You feel like complaining if a drive-thru coffee shop is not also a drive-thru weed dispensary.
9 . You “liked them before they were cool.”
10 . You’ve heard about or know someone who has been to that “vegan strip club.”
Bonus Points For:
You have an ammo camouflage raincoat in a closet somewhere.
You own an expensive bicycle
Your neighbor still has up a “Trump-Pence 2020” campaign yard sign (or bumper sticker) on their property. Also includes stickers that say “OregGUNian” and cartoon characters peeing on something.
You hate Portland
You say “acrosst” instead of “across”.
You or one of your family members has “Five sheets of plywood with "KEEP OUT OR ILL KILL U" written in blood.”
Trucker hats. Lots of ‘em.
You call steak fries “jojos.”
