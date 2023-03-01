HELLO, I'M FROM WASHINGTON...

People are so goofy sometimes, especially when we tell them we are from Washington and they can't tell the difference between the state and Washington D.C. My dad, Herschel Lee Cosby, Sr., was one of those goofy people in question. When I got hired to move from my hometown of Nashville to Washington state to continue my budding career in radio programming, he said he would ride in the U-Haul with me "for moral support." When we got inside the truck, he whipped out all of these AAA maps and said to me, "We should be getting there in about 10 hours."

I was like, hold up, it will take a lot longer than ten hours for us to drive to Washington state. That's when it dawned on him that all this time I wasn't talking about moving to Washington D.C. Poor guy, he got so mad about it! 😂😂😂

Now that I've been living here for 21 years this coming March 7th, I have come to chuckle at the fact that people STILL do not know the difference between Washington state and the nation's capitol. I asked some Facebook friends what were some of the strangest reactions they got when they told someone they are from Washington. Their responses are hilarious, as you will see below.

We can't even figure this reaction out.

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

The state, buddy, it's the STATE.

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

We don't know "weather" or not to laugh or cry at this reaction.

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

What does that even have to do with being from Washington state? Oy vey.

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

This reaction is a roundabout way of saying you don't know if it's Washington state or not.

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

Nope, we sure don't. Do you?

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

Google is free.

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

*FACEPALMS*

8 Strangest Reactions When We Tell Someone We’re from WA Canva loading...

