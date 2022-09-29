Who among us hasn't tried to figure out what the new mascot for the Seattle Kraken will be? One would think it should logically be a "Kraken", a squid-like creature that looks furious and deadly. There are, however, many possibilities of mascots for the NHL's newest hockey franchise here in Washington state. The Seattle Kraken recently announced they will finally reveal a mascot for the team, as reported in this story from MyNorthwest.com.

There are some qualifications the mascot must first meet.

Sure, we could aim for an octopus, a squid, but the Red Wings already have Al the Octopus in Detroit. So we've got to aim higher with a mascot that has some pizazz. Right now, I would say that Gritty is the most fun and popular NHL mascot. I don't even like the Philly Flyers but I love me some Gritty! LOL. He is so much fun.

Gnash is my second favorite NHL mascot, but that's only because my hometown is Nashville. I'll be a Predators fan til the day I die!

Those guesses would be way too easy. We have three other guesses to make about the new Seattle Kraken mascot, based solely on the recent commercial released on Seattle Kraken's Twitter social media page. They are letting these 3 kids handle the search, this outta be fun! Watch the commercial below, then check out my top 3 guesses for the new Kraken mascot reveal.

1. Raniey, The Giant Ranier Mountain Peak

It would be easy for someone to put on a mountain peak costume; it's basically in the shape of a triangle. There would be plenty of space for the mascot to move its arms, start dancing, and do pirouettes on the ice hockey field. Plus, Washington state IS well known for its glorious views of Mt. Ranier, in fact, when the sun is shining and it's a clear day, people in Seattle can be heard saying, "The Mountain is out today!" The mascot could even have a 6-pack of Ranier Beer glued to one side of the mountain peak, too!

2. Captain Wavy Jones, The Twin Brother of Pirates of the Caribbean's Captain Davy Jones

I'm taking a huge reach here, but think about it: Wavy Jones would be an epic mascot. He is the dancing, waving pirate brother who is really deep into hockey. My question is, would we have to secure the naming rights for Wavy Jones from Disney, and if so, wouldn't cost us about a billion dollars? Doesn't matter, Wavy Jones, the twin brother of Captain Davy Jones from the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. would be the most famous NHL mascot of them all. It makes me giggle just thinking about it!

3. Squidward from Spongebob Squarepants

Hear me out! Squidward doesn't just belong to Nickelodeon, he belongs to all of us! Squidward is grouchy, yet lovable and would make the perfect NHL mascot for the Seattle Kraken. His personality is pretty much that of annoyed squid, so whether we win or lose the game, he's got basically the same sassy attitude. Kids love Squidward, adults think he's hilarious, and it would be very easy for someone to wear the Squidward mascot costume and skate around to hype the crowd.

Guess we'll have to see what our new mascot will be when it gets revealed on Saturday, October 1st. I can't wait!

