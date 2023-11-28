The Life of a WHL Referee

Kacey Walker is a Western Hockey League (WHL) referee from Marysville, Washington. Several times a season, Walker comes to the Tri-Cities to referee WHL action during Tri-City American's games. Walker, a former player himself, has worked his way up to the Major Junior Level since his reffing journey began in 2017.

Walker working as a WHL ref (Photo: K Walker)

From Marysville, Washington, to Junior Hockey in Bellingham and the WHL

Before reffing, Walker played 12 years of minor hockey in the Seattle area and later played junior hockey in the WHL and with the Bellingham Blazers in the former Northern Pacific Hockey League (NORPAC). The Tri-Cities Titans and the Outlaws were also members of the NORPAC at one time.

A Start in Reffing Hockey

Walker started reffing in 2017 for extra money and to give back to a game he loves. He worked his way up through USA Hockey after starting as a level 1 ref, working youth games up to 18U (18 years old and under) contests. As most would imagine, reffing hockey does have its challenges. There is constant scrutiny from and criticism from coaches, players, and fans. The other challenge is travel.

The WHL: A Top Major Junior Hockey League

The WHL is a dream not only for players or coaches but also for referees and officials. It's a league with a renowned international reputation, and many people go from the WHL to the National Hockey League (NHL).

"I would say the greatest part of the WHL is the players. Numerous players are current NHL draft picks, prospects, or future considerations. It's a special feeling to take the ice with a player and get to know them, and then to see them progress to the next level and have fond memories of your interactions or moments with them." said Walker.

He continued, "The WHL has the highest concentration of skill, grit, and toughness that any junior hockey league offers. Getting your foot into the WHL is no easy task. It takes tremendous commitment, pride, and hard work to remain in the WHL in arguably any capacity, so it's hard not to be very proud of being a part of that."

Walker working as a WHL ref (Photo: K Walker)

Working as a Hockey Referee

To ref at a high level, Walker must maintain a high fitness level and keep his skills up throughout the season and over the summer. Referees spend much time learning and reviewing games and plays as players and coaches do.

A Shot at the WHL

Walker got to referee in the WHL through what many referees, players, and coaches call the "grind." He went to numerous exposure skates held by the WHL, workouts, and ultimately, the pinnacle was getting invited to attend a full-time referee camp where he was hired full-time as a referee.

Advice for Future Hockey Referees

For future officials, Walker has this to say, "There is no elevator to success. You have to take the stairs. Nothing can replace hard work. To work at this level or above, you must be very committed to working hard and never settling for the bare minimum.