This Saturday the Tri-City Americans go for their 5th win in a row and will face off vs. the Prince George Cougars Saturday night. It's Teddy Bear Toss night. (images courtesy of TC Ams and Scott Butner).

Americans donate thousands of stuffed animals to charities

For years, the Americans and the Western Hockey League have staged Teddy Bear Toss nights, where fans bring stuffed animals to the game, and when the team scores their first goal, they throw them on the ice.

They are then collected and given to a wide variety of charities and other groups in our area that deal with children's needs.

Some of them go to those who help respond to emergencies, giving a stuffed animal to a child often helps them deal with a stressful situation. The list goes on.

Thousands of animals hit the ice

The number of animals that hit the ice is in the thousands, some seasons have seen as many as 6,000 stuffed critters get donated.

This giant bear made it over the glass in 2021, and every year somebody brings and even bigger stuffed animal!

The team admits, year after year, they are especially amped about this game, they want to get the goal and get the animals flying fast! Click here for ticket information, the game is Saturday, 6:05 PM puck drop at Toyota Center. It's part of a double-header this weekend vs. Prince George. They will also play Friday at 7:05 PM

Go Ams!