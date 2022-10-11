Tri-City Americans Trade Forward Jean Jr. to Red Deer

Tri-City Americans Trade Forward Jean Jr. to Red Deer

Dwayne Jean Jr. traded to Red Deer (Image-TC Americans)

 

Dwayne Jean Jr. traded to Red Deer (Image-TC Americans)
loading...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Tri-City Americans announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Forward Dwayne Jean Jr. has been traded to the Red Deer Rebels.

   GM says player requested the trade

According to a statement released by Governor-GM Bob Tory:

“Dwayne came to us and requested a trade to be closer to home. We thank him for his time with our Club and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Jean Jr. was originally a list player for Tri-City, he played in 53 games in 2021-22, and had played in all 5 games this season, accumulating a career total of 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points.  However, he was off to a very hot start this year, with 2 goals and 2 assists in the first 5 games.

Get our free mobile app

The Ams will receive a 4th Round Pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. His home town is Edmonton, Alberta, and heading to Red Deer (also in Alberta) will put him closer to home.

30 famous people you might not know were college athletes

Stacker dug deep to find 30 celebrities who were previously college athletes. There are musicians, politicians, actors, writers, and reality TV stars. For some, an athletic career was a real, promising possibility that ultimately faded away due to injury or an alternate calling. Others scrapped their way onto a team and simply played for fun and the love of the sport. Read on to find out if your favorite actor, singer, or politician once sported a university jersey.

 

 

Filed Under: tri city americans
Categories: sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 610 KONA