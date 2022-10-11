Tri-City Americans Trade Forward Jean Jr. to Red Deer
The Tri-City Americans announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Forward Dwayne Jean Jr. has been traded to the Red Deer Rebels.
GM says player requested the trade
According to a statement released by Governor-GM Bob Tory:
“Dwayne came to us and requested a trade to be closer to home. We thank him for his time with our Club and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”
Jean Jr. was originally a list player for Tri-City, he played in 53 games in 2021-22, and had played in all 5 games this season, accumulating a career total of 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points. However, he was off to a very hot start this year, with 2 goals and 2 assists in the first 5 games.
The Ams will receive a 4th Round Pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. His home town is Edmonton, Alberta, and heading to Red Deer (also in Alberta) will put him closer to home.
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes