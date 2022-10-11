Tri-City Americans Trade Forward Jean Jr. to Red Deer

Dwayne Jean Jr. traded to Red Deer (Image-TC Americans) Dwayne Jean Jr. traded to Red Deer (Image-TC Americans) loading...

The Tri-City Americans announced Tuesday that 18-year-old Forward Dwayne Jean Jr. has been traded to the Red Deer Rebels.

GM says player requested the trade

According to a statement released by Governor-GM Bob Tory:

“Dwayne came to us and requested a trade to be closer to home. We thank him for his time with our Club and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Jean Jr. was originally a list player for Tri-City, he played in 53 games in 2021-22, and had played in all 5 games this season, accumulating a career total of 5 goals and 9 assists for 14 points. However, he was off to a very hot start this year, with 2 goals and 2 assists in the first 5 games.

The Ams will receive a 4th Round Pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. His home town is Edmonton, Alberta, and heading to Red Deer (also in Alberta) will put him closer to home.