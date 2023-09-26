WHL Suspends Wenatchee Wild Coach

Just two games into the Wenatchee Wild's inaugural Western Hockey League (WHL) season, coach Kevin Constantine has been suspended for unspecified reasons.

The WHL announced yesterday that coach Kevin Constatine is the subject of an independent investigation into alleged violations of WHL Regulations and Policies.

Constantine is not permitted to have any contact with any member of the organization, including players, while the matter is being investigated.

The WHL's independent Player Advisory Council is leading the investigation. They will submit a comprehensive report to the WHL Commissioner, who will ultimately determine whether further disciplinary action is warranted.

After splitting the first two games, the Wild are about to go on an 8-game road trip, their longest of the season. The Wild don't play Tri-City until October 18th.

According to the WHL, Wenatchee Wild management and the WHL Security Network met with the players to address the situation.

Constantine was hired by the Wild in July after the team acquired the Winnepeg Ice from the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) and moved them to Wenatchee.

He was previously the NHL head coach for the San Jose Sharks, Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils. He also coached South Korea's Daemyung Killer Whales, Poland's Unia Oświęcim and Switzerland's HC Ambrì-Piotta.

Back in 2006, the WHL fined Constatine $5,000 and suspended him for four games for punishment inflicted on his Everett Silvertip players following a Tri-City loss.

Constantine had the players remain in their gear for a post-game meal and the four-hour bus ride back to Everett.

Constantine had the players remain in their gear for a post-game meal and the four-hour bus ride back to Everett.

