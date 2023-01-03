KPQ Sports Talk Host, Don West, has Died

KPQ sports talk show host Don West passed away at home in Cashmere Sunday morning. He was 59-year-old.

West had been battling brain lymphoma since being diagnosed with the illness in June 2021.

Before joining KPQ, Don worked for the Wenatchee Wild Hockey Team, where he became close friends with general manager Bliss Littler.

"This has been a tough couple of years, watching him go through this...it's been real tough. We lost a real good one." said Littler. He added, "you know, right now I just say that Heaven's getting a 1st ballot hall-of-famer."

Littler says he and the Wild coaching staff got to spend an hour with Don about three weeks ago. He says the Wild coaching staff also recently shoveled snow off a deck at Don's home where he would often sat and watch the river flow by.

Don West is survived by his wife, Teri. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The News Radio 610 KONA staff would like to extend our condolences to the West family in their time of loss.