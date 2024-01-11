The Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League (WHL) had an eventful road trip to Canada.

Issues on the Road to Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada

A post on the team's X account said that On January 9th, the Seattle Thunderbirds were heading to play the Kelowna Rockets in Western Canada when their team bus slid off the icy road and into a ditch. Luckily, none of Seattle's players, coaches, or staff was hurt or injured in the event.

Emergency crews soon arrived on the scene. The Kelowna Rockets even sent their team bus to pick up the stranded WHL club. The game against the Rockets was still able to happen the next day, and the Rockets beat Seattle 5-2.

About the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL

The Seattle Thunderbirds are based in Kent, Washington, and play their games at the Accesso ShoWare Center. The club has been in Kent since 2009. Before that, the team played in the Key Arena at the Seattle Center in the city's heart. The Thunderbirds played at the Key Arena from 1995 until 2008.

The Seattle Thunderbirds Come to the Tri-Cities Next Week

The Seattle Thunderbirds will be making a trip to the Tri-Cities on January 19th as they take on the Tri-Cities Americans at the Toyota Center.