It's the changing of the season. Winter is (hopefully) on its way out, and Spring is here or supposed to be. With the switch to Springtime, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reminds drivers to switch out their winter studded tires by Easter weekend.

WSP Troopers say that the Tires Must be Removed Soon

The Washington State Patrol says that studded tires must be removed from your vehicle by the end of the day this Sunday (March 31). Troopers say that drivers who do not swap out the studded tires could face tickets from Troopers by April 1 (Monday).

Why are drivers being told to Remove the Studded Winter Tires in Washington State?

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) estimates that studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads in Washington each winter and city and county roads.

The Washington State Patrol's Non-Studded Tire Alternatives

Troopers have a few suggestions for motorists needing extra grip on the roadway. The WSP says an alternate traction tire option is: non-studied and winter-tread tires (different from all–season tires), which are legal year-round and don’t damage the roads in Washington State.

