This Washington State Valley Was Voted #1 Best To Visit in the Fall

What's A Great Place To Visit In The Fall In Washington State?

Anyone who lives in Washington State will list Leavenworth Washington as one of the best destinations to visit in the fall but do you realize that there's another hidden gem you might be forgetting about?



Here's Another Alternative Place To Visit Besides Leavenworth Washington In The Fall

A new survey of 3,000 respondents courtesy of Mixbook.com was asked to name some "hidden gem" places to visit for fall foliage. It looks like the Methow Valley in Washington State ranked #26 on their best-of list.

Methow Valley Voted As Washington's Top 'Hidden Gem' To See Fall Foliage

I thought we'd break down five reasons why the Methow Valley would be a great place to visit in Washington State:

1. Spectacular Fall Colors

The Methow Valley in Washington State is one of the best places to visit in the fall for its spectacular fall colors. The valley is blanketed with a variety of vibrant foliage, from golden aspens and bright red maples to deep purple alders and orange oaks. You can also check out the North Cascades National Park or the half-million-acre Pasayten Wilderness

2. Abundant Outdoor Activities

The Methow Valley offers abundant outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy during the fall months. Hiking trails meander through forests full of colorful leaves and offer stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. You can ski on the largest cross-country ski trail system in the US with the Methow Trails.

3. Local Events & Festivals

Throughout the fall months, numerous events and festivals in the Methow Valley provide visitors with a unique experience.

From Oktoberfest celebrations to harvest festivals featuring local food and music, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

There are also plenty of art galleries showcasing works by local artists as well as farmers markets where you can pick up some fresh produce or handmade crafts from local vendors.

4. Delicious Dining Options

The Methow Valley is home to some fantastic restaurants that serve delicious meals made from locally sourced ingredients.

5. Cozy Accommodations

There are numerous lodging options available in the Methow Valley ranging from rustic cabins tucked away in quiet woodlands to luxurious resorts offering spa treatments and other amenities designed for ultimate relaxation after a long day out enjoying all that this area has to offer.

As you can, if you are looking for a hidden gem this fall, the Methow Valley should be on your travel list.

