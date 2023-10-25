They Tried to Bring that?! What not to Bring to National Drug Take Back Day

They Tried to Bring that?! What not to Bring to National Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day in the Tri-Cities

The National Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday (October 28th), and the Richland Police Department is taking part in the day to collect unused prescription medications from people in the Tri-Cities. From 10 PM - 2 PM at the Richland Police Station located at 871 George Washington Way in Richland, Washington.

However, there is a list of items that you cannot bring to the National Drug Take Back Day event held at the Richland Police Station this weekend.

The Drug Take Back Day event at the Richland Police Station will not accept:

• Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers. If an individual attempts to surrender an illicit controlled substance, law enforcement personnel should handle such material as abandoned property in accordance with department policy.

• Intra-venous solutions, injectables, inhalers, syringes, chemotherapy medications, vaping devices that have batteries that cannot be removed, or medical waste WILL NOT be accepted due to potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens

• No department evidence or illegal drugs

• Thermometers (Mercury) • Oxygen Containers

• Pressurized Canisters

