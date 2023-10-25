The Perfect Event for Book Lovers in the Tri-Cities

Find that book to kick off your fall reading in the Tri-Cities.

The Friends of the Richland Public Library Fall Book Sale starts this week. The sale will take in the Library’s gallery and begins with a members-only preview sale on October 26th from 5–7 p.m. You will be able to purchase memberships at the door.

The sale runs through Saturday at the Richland Public Library

The general book sale is Friday, October 27th, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the sale ends on Saturday, October 28th, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with the Libray’s Fill-A-Bag for $5 sale.

The profits from the sale will help fund programming at the Richland Public Library.

