Cashmere’s Hailey Van Lith and Team USA Bring Home Gold in Vienna!

USA Basketball, sending its most talented four American women, each and every year, to the FIBA 3 on 3 World Cup - hasn't won a gold medal since 2014.

This year, in Austria, the US women, started the tournament with a loss to Canada in the group stage.

The Americans then won the next three games in pool play, earning 2nd place and a win over Japan in the play-in-game. The US women then tore through the host nation, Austria in the quarter finals and China in the semi's.

Cashmere High School alumni, Hailey Van Lith and her USA women teammates then squared off in the finals, with last year’s FIBA 3x3 Women’s champion, France.

Going into the tournament, the French were the number one seed and the odds on favorite to repeat.

Hailey Van Lith, mentioned in a post game interview, that the US “wanted to force the French into making shots they normally wouldn't take.”

It worked.

The US played intelligently fierce basketball and won, 16-12.

Here are the fab four who won the US a long sought after gold medal in the FIBA 3x3 2023 World Cup:

Cameron Brink - Gold medal game stats: Shooting: 1 for 4, 4 total rebounds and 3 blocked shots.

Cierra Burdick - Gold medal game stats: Shooting, 3 for 3. 4 for 6 at the free throw line. 2 assists, 6 total rebounds.

Linnae Harper - Gold medal game stats: Shooting, 0 for 4 (0 for 1 from beyond the 2 point line.) 1 for 1 at the free throw line. 1 assist. 3 total rebounds.

Hailey Van Lith - Gold medal game stats: Shooting: 3 for 9 shooting (0 for 2 beyond the 2 point line.) A perfect 4-4 from the foul line. 1 assist, 6 total rebounds.

