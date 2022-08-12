Suspicious Character Spooked After Camera Whistles at Him [VIDEO]

Cameras can whistle? Who knew?

West Richland Police seeking to talk to this person

Other than possible trespassing, no visible crime was committed but this suspicious acting man was apparently spooked off by a security camera...that whistles.

Around 6 AM on August 6th (last Saturday) this man entered private property on South 44th. street in West Richland. WRPD says something obviously grabbed his attention in the truck parked there. 6 AM, wandering around on somebody's property?

However, according to the homeowner who submitted the video, an alarm whistle spooked him off. WRPD would at least like to talk to him and find out what he was doing there. He obviously had to detour from the street to get where he was. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333.

Security cameras with alarms? Yup!

Everyone has heard of Ring Doorbell cameras, or Simply Safe or Vivint camera security systems, but now you can purchase security camera setups that come with built-in alarms that can be programmed to fire off when the cameras begin recording activity. And, apparently, they can be programmed with different sounds. That would explain why WRPD says the camera "whistled" at the suspect.

Below is the video of the intruder and his reaction.