Suspected DUI in Cashmere Rollover Incident

A Cashmere man is facing vehicular assault charges after a rollover collision in Cashmere injured one of his passengers.

Early on Sunday morning, around 1 a.m., police say 23-year-old Shane McCormick and his two passengers were going northbound on Mission Creek Road in Cashmere when he lost control, resulting in a rollover collision.

The silver Kia sedan was found on its side on the 4000 block of Mission Creek Road, Cashmere.

One of the passengers was taken to Central Washington Hospital with a broken scapula bone and several fractures to his neck vertebrae.

According to court documents, the silver Kia sedan smelled strongly of intoxicants, and that McCormick had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech.

When apprehended, McCormick’s blood alcohol concentration level (BAC) was measured at 0.213 BAC. Those with a BAC higher than 0.08 are deemed intoxicated.

McCormick was arrested on probable cause for DUI and is currently facing a vehicular assault charge.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts.