Suspect Shoots Victim With Stolen Gun Over Bike Dispute

A 30-year-old man is facing a multitude of charges after an alleged shooting in Moses Lake over a bike.

A Victim goes to homeless camp to confront the suspect

A Monday night shooting has left a victim in Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake after an altercation over a stolen bike.

Around 9 PM Moses Lake Police officers were alerted to a shooting in the field behind the Safeway store. The found a 36-year-old male victim who'd apparently gone there to confront another man about a stolen bicycle. The discussion turned violent, and the two began fighting.

The suspect, identified as Eric Walters, pulled a gun, which MLPD says turns out was stolen, and shot the victim in the abdomen. He then stole the victim's backpack, and tried to hide in some nearby bushes.

Witnesses were able to help the victim, and later helped locate the bike. MLPD Officers were able to secure the field area, and with help from K-9 Jester, began to search the area at which time Walters surrendered without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital, his current condition is not known, and the bike was returned to its rightful owner. According to MLPD:

"With his actions, Walters managed to level up from a misdemeanor theft charge for stealing the bike to the Mount Rushmore of violent crimes, being booked for Assault 1st degree, Robbery First Degree, Burglary 1st degree (from when he stole the gun), theft of a firearm, violation of a restraining order (also related to the theft of the gun) and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as an outstanding warrant for felony theft."