Survey Claims Washington State Is 8th Worst State to Retire

Is Washington State A Great Place To Retire?

Are you considering retiring in beautiful Washington State? Before you take the plunge, it's important to be aware of the potential pitfalls of living and retiring here.



Why Is Washington State Not The #1 Place To Retire In The Nation?

From high taxes, and a lack of job opportunities to ever-changing weather patterns; there are a few lifestyle factors that might cause you to reconsider settling in the Evergreen State for your retirement years.

Read on for an honest exploration of why Washington State may not be ideal when it comes to choosing a retirement destination.

In a recent article from our friends at Wallethub.com, they break down the numbers on why (as much as we love) Washington State scores lower on one of the best places to retire.

Here's what Wallethub posted about the survey:

To help retirees find a safe, enjoyable, and wallet-friendly place to call home, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 47 key metrics. The Wallet Hub analysis examines affordability, health-related factors, and overall quality of life.

Retiring in Washington (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

38 th – Adjusted Cost of Living

– Adjusted Cost of Living 49 th – Annual Cost of In-Home Services

– Annual Cost of In-Home Services 36 th – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

– WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking 26 th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

– Elderly-Friendly Labor Market 40 th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

– % of Population Aged 65 & Older 47 th – Property-Crime Rate

– Property-Crime Rate 26th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

As a long-time Washingtonian that's not the survey numbers I'd like to hear but if you are eyeing retiring in Washington State the best thing you can do is have a plan for those shortfalls so if and when you retire you'll be good to go.

If you are looking at the #1 state to retire to, Virginia is the place to be. You can read more about Wallethub's survey here.

