Stunning Development in Richland Police Chief Search

We shared with you a few weeks back that the search for the next Chief for The Richland Police Department was down to two men. On Wednesday the City made a major announcement regarding the process.

Get our free mobile app

But first...a quick refresher to bring you up to speed. The two finalists that were in Richland January 9th for a meet and greet with the public and the final interview process were Port Orchard Police Chief Matt Brown and Selah Police Chief Dan Christman.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

They were the finalists to replace former Chief Brigit Clary who resigned effective January 1st. Clary was elevated from interim Chief, a position she held when John Bruce abruptly resigned in early 2022. That was a little more than a month after current City Manager Jon Amundson was hired.

Amundson said in a statement:

I have determined that Richland’s best option is to continue recruiting for the role. I believe it is necessary to continue the process to ensure that we select the best organizational fit for the police department and community.

...meaning the Richland Police Chief search is back to square one.

David Neher City Of Richland Facebook David Neher City Of Richland Facebook loading...

David Neher, who was Deputy Chief and has been with RPD since 2021, is currently in the interim Chief position. It is not known if Neher is in consideration to serve full time as Chief. What is known is for the second time the City has conducted a search, narrowed it down to two finalists, and selected neither.