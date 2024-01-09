City of Richland Narrows Police Chief Search to Two

It seems the City of Richland has been searching for a long term Police Chief since 2018. That's when Chris Skinner left after seven years of manning the helm to take over the Eugene, OR PD. Since then RPD has seen a pair of Chiefs come and go.

Get our free mobile app

Their first nationwide search in 2018-2019 didn't result in a hire. The second search in 2019 saw Frisco, TX Police Chief John Bruce take the job. Bruce was paid to resign at the beginning of 2022 after only 2 1/2 years on the job.

Photo: RPD Facebook Photo: RPD Facebook loading...

Deputy Police Chief Brigit Clary was named interim chief, then had the interim tag removed. RPD's first female Chief would announce her retirement in September of last year effective Jan. 1 2024. Whether it had to do with rumors of her pending placement on the Brady list or not, we don't know, but there were questions that arose about the process that led to Clary becoming chief.

Where is the City in the Search for A New Police Chief?

Richland has announced two finalists for the job they are inviting the Public to meet at a reception this evening.

Phot: RPD Facebook Phot: RPD Facebook loading...

The two candidates are from departments in Washington State but on opposite sides of the Cascades.

Matt Brown - Police Chief Port Orchard, WA

Photo: City of Port Orchard Photo: City of Port Orchard loading...

Brown has been in charge of the Port Orchard Police Department since 2019. Brown recently applied for, but did not get, the Chief position in Lakewood, WA. He has also served as Deputy Chief of Police for Poulsbo, WA, Chief Criminal Deputy for Walla Walla County, WA, and other law enforcement positions in Lakewood, WA, and Pierce County.

Brown has an executive master’s in public administration from the University of Washington, is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police from the Police Executive Research Forum, and is a recipient of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award.

Dan Christman - Police Chief Selah, WA

Photo: City of Selah Photo: City of Selah loading...

Christman has been the Chief in Selah since the tail end of 2020. Christman has also served as Program Manager for the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission, Police Commander for Sunnyside, WA, Deputy Director of the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Police Officer for Bothell, WA.

Christman has a master’s in criminal justice from Boston University and is a graduate of the School of Police Staff and Command from Northwestern University. He is also a recipient of the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Trilogy Award.

Photo: RPD Facebook Photo: RPD Facebook loading...

The final candidate interviews are also happening today before the reception tonight. The City enlisted the help of The Washington Association of Sheriffs & Police Chiefs in this process. The City hopes to have final decision by the end of this month.