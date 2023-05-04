Speed Demons Beware: WSP & Local Cops Team Up Today in Tri-Cities

Speeders Watch Out Today in Tri-Cities

Today, the Washington State Patrol along with other local agencies are busting speeders and aggressive drivers in Tri-Cities.

Washington State Patrol Out in Force in Tri-Cities

If you have a lead foot or love to drive fast, you better be warned! The Washington State Patrol announced that they will be busting speeders and aggressive drivers today in the Tri-Cities area. They are teaming up with the Pasco Police Department and the West Richland Police Department looking for multiple infractions with an emphasis on speeding and aggressive driving.

Is Speed Emphasis Patrol Response to Governors Police Pursuit Reversal?

It is interesting that this sudden speeding and aggressive driving patrol comes less than 24 hours after Governor Inslee reversed the laws pertaining to police pursuits. Police have had a difficult time navigating the law and had expressed concern over being able to do their jobs.

Since yesterday, police in Washington State now no longer need probable cause to initiate a pursuit. Just like it was before, they now need reasonable suspicion that a person inside a vehicle has committed or is committing a crime to pursue.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What Exactly Will Police be Looking For?

All 3 agencies will be focused on the areas of SR-240 and SR-225 looking for speeding and aggressive driving, as well as things like dangerous passing and distracted driving. They are hoping that these emphasis patrols will reduce the number of accidents in the area. This speeding emphasis patrol comes just one day before a statewide high visibility 'Arrive Alive' campaign happening this Friday.