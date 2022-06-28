So it Begins: WA Ag Officials Catch Summer’s First Pair of Japanese Beetles in Grandview

(Grandview, WA) -- They sprayed larvicide, but they knew it wouldn't be enough to fully eradicate the invasive Japanese Beetle (Popillia japonica) from the Yakima Valley this summer. Officials with the Washington Department of Agriculture now confirm they've captured a pair of adult beetles in the Grandview area.

The pests voraciously feed on roses, grapes, hops and other types of buds, flowers, or plant materials. WSDA expects it will take time to completely remove the species from the region..